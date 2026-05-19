Despite Rs 3.9 Fuel Hike, Oil Companies Still Losing Rs 900 Crore Daily

Petrol Diesel Price Hike: India's fuel prices have gone up again.

Just four days after a Rs 3 per litre hike, petrol and diesel prices were raised by another 90 paise on Tuesday morning. This takes the total increase to Rs 3.9 per litre within a week.

For weeks, India's three state-run fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- have been absorbing massive losses as global crude prices surged due to the Iran conflict.

Earlier this month, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri indicated that OMC losses in Q1FY27 could be as high as Rs 1-1.2 lakh crore. That translates to Rs 1,100-1,300 crore of losses every single day. Follow Markets Live Updates

The latest price hikes are an attempt to reduce that bleeding. Not stop it. Just reduce it.

Why OMCs Were Losing So Much

For nearly four years, petrol and diesel prices in India barely moved. Following the Iran war (February 28), OMCs were selling fuel below cost. This gap is called under-recovery.

Over the past 10 weeks alone, OMCs have reportedly lost over Rs 1 lakh crore while ensuring uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG, even as imports were disrupted.

They were doing this for price stability and energy security. But such losses are not sustainable. Working capital borrowings rise. Interest costs rise. Capex plans get delayed. At some point, prices had to move.

How Much Does A 90 Paise Hike Really Help?

The answer lies in fuel volumes: India consumes 463 million litres of petrol and diesel per day. OMCs control 90 per cent of retail pumps. This means 417 million litres per day is sold by IOCL, BPCL and HPCL.

Impact Of Latest 90 Paise Hike:-

Metric Value Effective litres sold by OMCs daily 417 million litres Hike per litre Rs 0.90 Extra revenue per day Rs 38 crore

Impact Of Total Rs 3.9 Hike In A Week

Metric Value Total hike Rs 3.90 per litre Extra revenue per day Rs 163 crore

Now compare this with the estimated Rs 1,100-1,300 crore daily losses. The hikes help OMCs recover only 12.5 per cent to 14.8 per cent of what they are losing every day. So, the price hike is a relief -- but a very small one.

What Brokerages Say About Margins

Brokerage estimates show how sensitive OMC earnings are to fuel margins.

Increase in marketing margin Impact on EBITDA Rs 0.50 per litre IOCL: +7% Rs 0.50 per litre BPCL: +8% Rs 0.50 per litre HPCL: +11%

With Rs 3.9 per litre added in a week, the improvement in marketing margins is meaningful for quarterly earnings, especially for HPCL, which is most sensitive to margin changes. But again -- this assumes crude prices don't rise further.

Why This Matters for OMC Balance Sheets

OMCs are not just retailers. They fund:

Refinery expansion

Ethanol blending projects

Biofuel infrastructure

Pipeline networks

Energy security investments

If losses continue, these plans slow down. Sources had earlier indicated that OMCs may need higher working capital borrowings if crude stays elevated. That increases debt and interest burden.

The price hikes reduce the need for emergency borrowing. They improve cash flows. And they buy time.

Fuel Price Hike: The Economic Balance

The government had already cut excise duties sharply to absorb part of the burden:

Petrol excise cut from Rs 13 to Rs 3

Diesel excise cut from Rs 10 to Rs 0

This cut costs the government Rs 14,000 crore per month in revenue.

Which means both the Centre and OMCs were sharing the pain. Now, a part of that pain is being passed to consumers. Carefully. Gradually. In two steps.

What This Signals Going Ahead

This Rs 3.9 hike is not random. It signals three things:

OMC losses had reached an unsustainable level

The government is allowing gradual price transmission

More hikes are possible if crude remains elevated

Because even after this hike, OMCs are still losing over Rs 900 crore per day. So, the fuel price hike looks big to consumers. But for OMCs, it is only a small bandage on a deep wound.

They were bleeding over Rs 1,200 crore daily. This hike helps recover just Rs 163 crore. The losses have slowed, they have not stopped.