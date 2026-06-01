Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric: Video

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu has added a new luxury SUV to his garage, and this time it is the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric. Known for movies like Go Goa Gone and Mudgaon Express, the actor and filmmaker was seen rolling out in his new Mercedes-Benz G 580, popularly known as the G-Class Electric.

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The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric is one of the most talked-about luxury electric SUVs in the world right now. Known for its iconic boxy styling and commanding road presence, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 combines the classic G-Wagen design with modern electric-vehicle technology. Kunal Khemu joins a growing list of celebrities who have chosen premium luxury SUVs for their daily drives.

Talking about the SUV, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 retains the signature look that has made the G-Class famous for decades. It features the traditional upright stance, squared-off body panels, circular LED headlamps, and muscular wheel arches. However, Mercedes-Benz has also added several EV-specific design elements to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, helping it stand apart from the conventional petrol and diesel versions. Despite being an electric vehicle, the SUV retains the rugged character that G-Class buyers love.

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Inside, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 offers a premium cabin loaded with technology. Buyers get large digital displays, connected car features, luxury upholstery, advanced driver assistance systems, and multiple comfort features. Also the car has a unique feature that allows it to make a 360-degree turn, which the brands like to call the 'G-Turn'.

The electric G-Class is currently available, starting at a price of Rs 3.10 crore (ex-showroom). It features a 116 kWh battery. Using a fast charger with capabilities of up to 200 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes, and it has a claimed WLTP range of 473 km.

Apart from his recent addition, Kunal Khemu reportedly owns other luxury cars and bikes as well, like the BMW X7, Range Rover Evoque, and high-end motorcycles like the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Ducati Scrambler Icon, and more.