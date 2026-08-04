MS Dhoni Rides KTM 390 Duke On Track In Chennai: Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted riding at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, and the sight has quickly gone viral. The former India captain was seen riding a KTM 390 Duke around the circuit, giving fans another glimpse of his long-standing interest in motorcycles.

Videos and photographs from the event show Dhoni completing several laps before returning to the pit lane, where he removed his helmet and greeted the crowd. For many, it was a familiar reminder of how Dhoni's connection with speed, machines and motorsport remains very much alive.

KTM 390 Duke

The motorcycle in question was the KTM 390 Duke, a bike that has built a strong reputation among enthusiasts for its sharp handling and accessible performance. The current standard 390 Duke uses a 350 cc engine and produces 41 hp and 33.5 Nm. With all of this, the starting price of the motorcycle is Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

Despite the difference in output, both versions share the same overall hardware package in most other areas. The bike weighs 168.3kg, carries a 15-litre fuel tank and has an 800mm seat height along with 183mm of ground clearance. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with fully adjustable WP USD forks at the front and a WP rear monoshock.

Also Read: Yamaha R15, MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched; FZ Gets New Colours

Braking duties are handled by a single disc at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS with rear-wheel switchability. The electronics package is also well rounded, with a five-inch TFT screen, smartphone connectivity, three riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, launch control and cruise control.

Dhoni's Trackside Presence

Dhoni's appearance at the circuit is not surprising for those who have followed his interests over the years. He is known to have a deep passion for motorcycles and cars, and his garage is widely reported to include several performance vehicles.

His bond with Chennai also made the moment feel special. Having led Chennai Super Kings for many years, Dhoni continues to remain one of the city's most admired sporting figures. Seeing him ride in Chennai only added to that connection.