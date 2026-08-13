Tesla Faces 'Desi Reality Check', Vehicle Detection Struggles In Gurugram Traffic: Watch

NDTV AutoMate posted a video showing Tesla's vehicle detection system navigating dense Indian traffic, which has since gone viral and prompted a wave of humorous reactions online. The footage, recorded in Gurugram, shows the touchscreen of a Tesla Model Y displaying motorcycles, cars, trucks and pedestrians around the vehicle, creating a crowded digital representation of the road.

The short clip has amassed over 12 million views and has sparked a light-hearted debate online, with users joking that Indian traffic may be an unusually demanding test for Tesla's technology. Some described it as "stress testing at the maximum level", while others suggested that Tesla might need an India-specific version to cope with local road conditions.

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Comments such as "Tesla hang hogya" and "Even AI can't predict" further captured the humour surrounding the video. However, the crowded display alone does not establish that the vehicle's safety or driver-assistance system malfunctioned.

Indian Traffic Draws Attention

Indian roads can present a particularly demanding environment for vehicle-detection technology. Traffic often includes motorcycles moving through narrow gaps, pedestrians crossing unexpectedly, commercial vehicles, auto-rickshaws and lane markings that may be unclear or absent.

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The video has therefore been treated online as a light-hearted example of the difference between structured road conditions and the more fluid traffic patterns found in many Indian cities. Several users tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk, while others joked that the car was receiving its first real "desi reality check".

Tesla's on-screen visualisation is designed to represent detected objects and the surrounding road environment. A large number of recognised objects can naturally make the display appear busy, especially in tightly packed traffic.

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Tesla Model Y In India

Tesla currently sells the Model Y in India in multiple configurations, including the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the long-wheelbase Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive. The Model Y Premium RWD is priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Model Y L Premium AWD costs Rs 61.99 lakh. Claimed WLTP range figures extend from 500 km to 681 km, depending on the variant.

Tesla says its vehicles use eight cameras and vision-processing technology to provide 360-degree visibility and detect nearby vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. The company's camera-based systems support features such as Autopilot, parking assistance and other active-safety functions.

Tesla also states that Full Self-Driving (Supervised), where available, requires active driver supervision. Its systems can assist with tasks such as lane changes and parking, but they do not remove the driver's responsibility to remain attentive.

The viral clip highlights the complexity of Indian traffic, but it should be viewed as an informal online observation rather than technical evidence of malfunction.