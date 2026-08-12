Kia Carnival MPV Modified By Mother Of 3 Is Viral: Here's Why

A Las Vegas-based mother of three has turned her Kia Carnival into an unlikely internet sensation by giving the family MPV a retro-inspired makeover. Johanna Jones had the vehicle partially wrapped in salmon pink to make it resemble the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, sold in the international market.

The video of her car is now going viral, with Jones explaining that her family had always liked the idea of owning a vintage Volkswagen bus, but the practical demands of travelling with young children made a modern family vehicle a more sensible choice.

A Personalised Family Car

The salmon-pink wrap covers part of the Carnival's exterior, giving it a two-tone appearance inspired by Volkswagen's retro styling. Inside, Jones added a colourful rug and modified the seating arrangement by removing one second-row seat.

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That configuration is available on Carnival models sold in the United States, but it is not offered on Australian-market versions. Jones said the project was not sponsored and that the family spent months comparing vehicles and taking test drives before choosing the Carnival.

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Her Instagram post has received more than 1.4 million views. Some viewers praised the result, with several saying the makeover made them reconsider the Kia Carnival. Others found the bright colour difficult to accept, showing that the unusual design has divided opinion.

Kia Carnival In India

The Kia Carnival sold in India is available in a single Limousine Plus variant with a 2+2+3 seating layout. Unlike the hybrid model in the US post, the Indian version uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 190 bhp and 441 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It is priced at around Rs 59.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Indian Carnival includes features such as powered and ventilated second-row captain seats with ottoman support, dual sunroofs, three-zone climate control, a smart power tailgate and advanced driver-assistance systems.