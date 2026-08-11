Video: Man, Pet Dog Narrowly Escape Massive Bungalow Explosion In UK

A man and his dog miraculously survived after a powerful explosion completely levelled a residential bungalow in Newton Longville, near Milton Keynes, in England. The terrifying incident, which occurred at around 9:44 AM (local time), was caught on a neighbour's doorbell camera, the BBC reported.

Emergency services, including fire crews, police, and paramedics, rushed to the scene shortly after receiving urgent calls from neighbours. One person, believed to be from the bungalow, was seriously injured. Despite the destruction of the single-story property, the adult male resident managed to pull himself out from the wreckage.

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He was treated by ambulance crews at the scene for injuries and subsequently transported to a hospital. His pet dog was also pulled safely from the rubble, suffering no severe injuries.

The footage shows the bungalow's roof and walls collapsed in a fraction of a second, sending cloud-like plumes of smoke, dust, and airborne debris scattering across neighbouring driveways and vehicles.

"At around 9.44 am (09/08) emergency services were called to Cobb Hall Road, to a report of an explosion, fire and collapse of a property," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said as quoted by media outlets. "One person sustained injuries, requiring hospital treatment, where they remain."

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What did the neighbours hear?

According to the BBC, a 22-year-old Sadie Torres said that her family were eating breakfast on Sunday and "it was like a bomb just dropped in the village".

"We are not too sure who he is, but he has lost his whole house," said Torres. "Those people that needed us and needed that help had somewhere safe to come," she added. "He had a dog which escaped and was taken to the vets and is now being looked after by someone in the village."

The media outlet mentioned that people living on a street where the incident took place say they could smell gas in the area before it happened.

While official investigations remain ongoing, initial assessments point toward a severe gas leak or accidental structural disruption as potential causes.

Local community groups and neighbours have since rallied together to offer support, clothing, and temporary shelter to those affected by the sudden incident.