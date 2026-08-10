Delhi Woman Says Working From Home Has Killed Her Social Life

Working from home has made daily routines more flexible for many people, but a Delhi woman has highlighted how it can also affect social life. After spending the last one-and-a-half years away from an office, Tanya Singhal said she feels remote work has made it harder to socialise and form new friendships.

Taking to Instagram, Singhal shared a video reflecting on her experience of working remotely and why she believes it has made socialising as an adult significantly harder.

Singhal said she has been working from home for the last one and a half years and genuinely thinks it has killed her social life. She said that when work from home became common, people talked about its benefits, including no commute, the ability to work from anywhere, flexible timing, and more time for oneself. However, she said nobody talks about what people quietly lose.

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Singhal explained that she does not live in her hometown and that her college friends are now scattered across different cities. This left the workplace as one of the few natural spaces where she could have built a new social circle.

She said offices create interactions without requiring people to consciously plan them. Someone can walk past a desk, grab coffee with a colleague, or have lunch with whoever is around. She said none of this feels like an effort. However, when work comes home, a person can spend an entire day without a single unplanned interaction.

Singhal also pointed out that workplaces are among the few environments after school and college where adults regularly meet new people. She said that if she wants to meet new people or make new friends now, she has to explicitly make plans and make an effort, such as going to networking events, joining groups or taking a solo trip.