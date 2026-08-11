Arvind Kejriwal's Blue Wagon R Goes Viral Again; AAP Leader Reveals Car's Story

Arvind Kejriwal's famous blue Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has once again captured public attention, this time through his candid banter on Sarthak Goswami's podcast. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, known for his straightforward style, surprised viewers with witty and unfiltered replies as the host revisited the story behind the hatchback that has become inseparable from his political journey.

The conversation quickly resonated online, with clips and memes flooding social media. For many, the Wagon R remains more than just a car, it is a symbol of Kejriwal's grassroots politics and his image of simplicity, contrasting sharply with the luxury vehicles often associated with other political leaders.

What Happened?

In a lighthearted exchange on Sarthak Goswami's podcast, Arvind Kejriwal finally addressed the question that has long intrigued many, what became of his blue Wagon R. He revealed, "We used it after the first election, but later it got condemned. After 2015, I started using the official vehicle. Since then, AAP members began using the car for official purposes."

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The revelation quickly struck a chord online, sparking a wave of memes that contrasted Kejriwal's modest hatchback with the luxury SUVs often linked to other political leaders.

AAP's First Breakthrough Ride

The blue Wagon R became more than just a vehicle, it turned into a symbol of Arvind Kejriwal's grassroots politics during AAP's debut in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. At the time, the party stunned the political establishment by winning 28 seats and forming a minority government with Congress support. Kejriwal's emphatic victory over three-term Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency, by a margin of over 22,000 votes, cemented the hatchback's place in political folklore.

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Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R

Arvind Kejriwal's blue Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, a first-generation model registered in 2005, became one of the most recognisable cars in Indian politics, not for luxury or performance, but for its simplicity and symbolism. Donated to the Aam Aadmi Party, the hatchback was used extensively during the party's early campaigns, especially in the run-up to the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, where it became a visual metaphor for grassroots politics.

The model itself was powered by a 1.1-litre F10D 4-cylinder petrol engine, producing 64 bhp of power and 84 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 3-speed automatic transmission. It delivered a fuel economy of around 12-15 kmpl in city driving conditions.

The car measured 3,595 mm in length, 1,495 mm in width, and had a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. Known for practicality, the Wagon R offered seating for five, a roomy cabin thanks to its tall-boy design, and everyday usability that made it one of India's most popular hatchbacks. For Kejriwal, these modest specifications perfectly aligned with his political persona, cementing the Wagon R's place not just on Indian roads but in the country's political storytelling.