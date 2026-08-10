Amid Employee Protests, Punjab Government Bets On 2 Bills To Shift Narrative

The Punjab government's passage of two major bills on Monday carries significance beyond their stated objectives. At a time when the Bhagwant Mann government is facing sustained protests by government employees and various employee unions across the state, the legislation allows the Aam Aadmi Party to shift the political conversation from employee unrest to measures aimed at workers and middle-class families.

The Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, passed unanimously by the Assembly, seeks to bring 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees under direct contractual engagement with the government in the first phase.

The legislation removes private contractors from the employment chain for eligible Group C and Group D workers and provides benefits including provident fund, gratuity, Employees' State Insurance, maternity leave and casual leave. The government says workers will also no longer lose 15 to 22 per cent of their earnings to commissions paid to outsourcing agencies.

The timing is politically significant. Employee unions have been among the most vocal critics of the Mann government, with repeated protests over regularisation, salaries and service conditions, as well as criticism over police action during some agitations.

The second legislation takes the politics directly into middle-class households.

The Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Amendment Bill, 2026, caps annual fee hikes by private schools at 5 per cent and brings every amount collected from parents under the definition of fees. The government has also announced forensic audits of private schools, along with provisions for refunds of excess fees and penalties for violations.

The measure is expected to cover more than 32 lakh students studying in nearly 7,800 private schools across Punjab, giving AAP a direct political pitch to parents struggling with rising education costs.

From Free Power To Household Economics

Both bills fit into the broader AAP model of politics, which has traditionally focused on recurring household expenses and direct government intervention.

In Delhi, AAP built a substantial political constituency around free or subsidised electricity and public services. In Punjab, the Mann government has retained the free power plank and sought to establish a direct financial connect with women voters through its proposed financial assistance scheme.

The latest measures extend that approach into employment security and education costs.

The political constituency created by the two bills is potentially significant. The outsourcing legislation reaches thousands of workers and their families, while the school fee legislation affects millions of parents and students.

For outsourced employees, the message is greater employment security and statutory benefits. For parents, it is protection against arbitrary fee hikes. For students, the benefit is indirect but potentially significant, as lower education costs could ease pressure on household finances.

That gives AAP two tangible legislative measures to take into the 2027 campaign.

Implementation Will Be The Test

The political payoff, however, will depend heavily on implementation.

The government will still have to address the wider grievances of employee unions, which can argue that the legislation benefits only a section of workers while broader demands remain unresolved.

The school fee legislation could also face challenges in enforcement, particularly if private schools find ways to raise costs through charges outside the prescribed fee structure.

Yet at a time when AAP is facing employee anger and intense political competition ahead of 2027, the two bills give the Mann government something politically valuable: identifiable beneficiaries and visible legislative action.

The party is effectively attempting to expand its political pitch beyond free power and welfare transfers towards a broader promise of household economic relief, covering workers, parents and young people.