In Outreach To Sikhs, AAP Government Makes U-Turn On Extremist's Parole

With Sikh religious leaders up in arms and a proposed BJP-SAD alliance gearing up to eat into its vote base within the community, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has made a U-turn on pro-Khalistan extremist Jagtar Singh Hawara's parole application -- a move seen as the party's outreach months ahead of the assembly polls.

In March, the Punjab government had written to the Tihar Jail authorities recommending the rejection of the parole application of Hawara, convicted of assassinating former chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. Come August, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, to grant him 10 days' parole.

In a letter to the Governor, Mann wrote, "Owing to her old age, the mother of Jagtar Singh Hawara is facing age-related health issues. This has resulted in deterioration of her health, which is a major cause of concern for everyone."

"It is imperative because of the deteriorating health condition of his mother," he insisted, demanding parole.

Also read: "Recording Vindicates Bhagwant Mann": AAP As Akal Takh Standoff Escalates

Just a few months earlier, the Punjab government had recommended not releasing Hawara, citing 25 criminal cases against him.

Two debilitating controversies may have forced the AAP government's hands -- the Chief Minister's alleged controversial video and the anti-sacrilege legislation. Both issues have strained the government's equation with the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh body.

Also read: 'Mask Used To Create Fake Footage': Bhagwant Mann On Video Row

Last month, Akal Takht asked all Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers to distance themselves from Mann during the Punjab Assembly session. The directive came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj rejected the Punjab government's response to the proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege legislation, describing it as "unsatisfactory". He accused the state government of backtracking on the assurances given by Sikh MLAs and ministers during their appearance before the body on June 29.

The government's move might help Bhagwant Mann gain traction and sympathy in the panthic belt.

Another possible reason could be the proposed alliance between the BJP and SAD. If the two parties join hands and appeal to religion-based voters, they could erode Mann's support in the community.

The decision on granting parole rests with the Chandigarh and Delhi administrations, both of which are governed by the BJP. Hence, by appealing to the Governor, Mann has put the party in a spot.

Also read: Akal Takht Asks Sikh MLAs, Ministers To Shun Bhagwant Mann In Punjab Assembly

Who is Jagtar Singh Hawara?

Hawara is a member of Babbar Khalsa, a banned terrorist organisation. He was convicted as a conspirator in the assassination of Beant Singh.

17 people died along with Beant Singh in the blast.

He was handed the death penalty in 2007. In 2010, the Punjab and Haryana High Court commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment.