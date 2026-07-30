Akal Takht Asks Sikh MLAs, Ministers To Shun Bhagwant Mann In Punjab Assembly

Escalating its confrontation with the AAP government, the Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Thursday directed all Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers to distance themselves from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the Punjab Assembly session beginning Monday. The body asked them not to interact with Mann or participate in any discussion on the proposed anti-sacrilege law until a consensus is reached with the Akal Takht and the SGPC.

The directive came as Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj rejected the Punjab government's response to the proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege legislation, describing it as "unsatisfactory", and accused the government of backtracking on the assurances given by Sikh MLAs and ministers during their appearance before the Akal Takht on June 29.

Gargajj said the government's reply reflected that it was unwilling to amend the law in line with the objections raised by the Akal Takht. He claimed that while the government accepted only one objection, it had adopted a rigid stand on the remaining issues and failed to consult the Akal Takht before sending its response.

To break the deadlock, the Akal Takht constituted a six-member committee comprising retired judges, legal experts and Sikh scholars to hold discussions with the Punjab government and evolve a consensus on the legislation within two months. Gargajj said the doors for dialogue remained open but warned that the government should engage with a clear intent and not resort to "cleverness".

The jathedar alleged that Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers had unanimously agreed before the Akal Takht to remove the contentious custodian-related provisions from the proposed law by raising their hands after an 'Ardas', but the government's response retained those clauses. He warned that if elected representatives reneged on the commitment made before the Akal Takht, it would take serious notice of the matter.

Reiterating the Takht's objections, Gargajj said the government had no jurisdiction to define the custodian of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, assign unique identification numbers to holy Birs or maintain a central digital register, arguing that such matters fell exclusively within the SGPC's religious and administrative domain. He also demanded that provisions relating to fast-track courts be incorporated directly into the legislation instead of being left to executive action.

The jathedar further emphasised that the government's focus should be on ensuring justice in sacrilege cases, particularly the 2015 incidents. He demanded the arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in connection with the sacrilege cases, action against those involved in the Maur bomb blast and efforts to bring back cases shifted outside Punjab.

Responding to a query on the conduct of Sikh legislators in view of Bhagwant Mann having been declared 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi', Gargajj said Sikh MLAs should act according to their conscience, avoid engaging with the chief minister inside the House and address only the Speaker during proceedings.