Video: BJP Protests Outside AAP Delhi Office Over Alleged Punjab Paper Leaks

Allegations of exam paper leaks in Punjab have followed the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) all the way to the national capital, with BJP workers and leaders holding a protest outside the AAP's office, seeking investigation and accountability.

The police have deployed a large number of personnel at the AAP office due to the protest. The AAP was among Opposition parties in the Centre that had been attacking the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the NEET paper leak and had given support to protesters in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

It now finds itself in a reversed role - the BJP alleged many exam paper leaks have happened in Punjab under the government led by Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra along with MPs and senior party leaders took lead in the protest outside the AAP's office today. They shouted slogans criticising the Punjab government for allegedly spoiling the future of many students.

Earlier today, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon alleged the AAP government has failed to address the alleged paper leak issue in the state and demanded the immediate resignation of the health minister and the education minister.

"I have said before also that they are liars. They say one thing and do another. Everyone knows that the paper has been leaked. The state's health minister and education minister should immediately resign," Dhillon said.

On Tuesday too, BJP MPs held a protest on the parliament's premises seeking the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also attacked the AAP and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 11 alleged exam scams that took place under the AAP's regime in Punjab.

The Akali Dal has alleged six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam and pharmacy officer test, have affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.

On Monday, the Congress alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab. The Bhagwant Mann government has denied all the allegations.