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Bhagwant Mann Faces Backlash Over 'Misinterpreted' Top Court Dog Ruling

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also urged caution, stating that any such exercise must strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines.

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Bhagwant Mann Faces Backlash Over 'Misinterpreted' Top Court Dog Ruling
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the top court for its decision.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a campaign against stray and dangerous dogs in the state
  • The move follows a recent Supreme Court order and aims to protect children and pedestrians
  • Opposition and animal advocates say Bhagwant Mann misinterpreted the court ruling on dog culling
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sparked a political and legal debate after announcing that the Punjab government would launch a major campaign against stray and "killer" dogs following a recent Supreme Court order. In a social media post, Mann claimed that the state would begin action "to eliminate stray and dangerous dogs" that pose a threat to children and pedestrians and thanked the top court for its decision.

The statement, however, immediately drew criticism from opposition leaders and animal welfare advocates, who argued that the chief minister had misinterpreted the court's ruling. BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga said he had formally written to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that Mann had publicly mischaracterised the Supreme Court's order. According to Bagga, the court permits action only in legally defined cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous dogs after proper veterinary assessment and in accordance with the law. He stressed that the ruling does not authorise a blanket mass elimination drive.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also urged caution, stating that any such exercise must strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines. "Dogs are also living beings," he remarked, adding that the campaign cannot become an indiscriminate killing operation.

Former MLA and doctor Navjot Kaur Sidhu strongly criticised Mann's remarks, calling them "harsh" and urging the government to focus on humane solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, shelter creation, and responsible pet registration.

She accused successive governments of failing to protect animal welfare infrastructure and argued that the state must balance public safety with compassion and legal responsibility toward animals.

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