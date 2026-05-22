Bhagwant Mann Faces Backlash Over 'Misinterpreted' Top Court Dog Ruling

- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a campaign against stray and dangerous dogs in the state
- The move follows a recent Supreme Court order and aims to protect children and pedestrians
- Opposition and animal advocates say Bhagwant Mann misinterpreted the court ruling on dog culling
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sparked a political and legal debate after announcing that the Punjab government would launch a major campaign against stray and "killer" dogs following a recent Supreme Court order. In a social media post, Mann claimed that the state would begin action "to eliminate stray and dangerous dogs" that pose a threat to children and pedestrians and thanked the top court for its decision.
ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੱਲ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਹਗੀਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਅਵਾਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਕੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ..ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 21, 2026
The statement, however, immediately drew criticism from opposition leaders and animal welfare advocates, who argued that the chief minister had misinterpreted the court's ruling. BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga said he had formally written to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that Mann had publicly mischaracterised the Supreme Court's order. According to Bagga, the court permits action only in legally defined cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous dogs after proper veterinary assessment and in accordance with the law. He stressed that the ruling does not authorise a blanket mass elimination drive.
I have formally written to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India regarding Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann public mischaracterisation of the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs.— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 21, 2026
The SC order permits action only in specific legally defined cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or… pic.twitter.com/Mgu00Vi8CX
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also urged caution, stating that any such exercise must strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines. "Dogs are also living beings," he remarked, adding that the campaign cannot become an indiscriminate killing operation.
Former MLA and doctor Navjot Kaur Sidhu strongly criticised Mann's remarks, calling them "harsh" and urging the government to focus on humane solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, shelter creation, and responsible pet registration.
CM, BHAGWANT MANN; Please read the Supreme Court ruling again and if you don't understand the law ask someone to explain. Only dogs suspicious of Rabies like symptoms or biting aggressive dogs should be isolated, diagnosed and treated. Harsh orders of killing dogs given by you… pic.twitter.com/UkKt0QYdNB— Dr Navjot Sidhu (@NavjotSidh42212) May 21, 2026
She accused successive governments of failing to protect animal welfare infrastructure and argued that the state must balance public safety with compassion and legal responsibility toward animals.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world