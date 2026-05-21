Row Over Dearness Allowance In Punjab, Opposition Targets Bhagwant Mann

A political crisis over unpaid Dearness Allowance arrears in Punjab has intensified after the Punjab & Haryana High Court refused to pause its order that directs the state to release the money it owes to thousands of employees and pensioners.

The arrears range between 46 per cent and 58 per cent along with pension payments. The court had directed the state to settle these dues by June 30.

The court's ruling has sparked a heated political clash.

The government has claimed that if payments were made now and the appeal later succeeded, recovering the money would have been impossible. This, it contended, would have brought "cascading consequences" for the state's finances.

The Opposition has accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government of intentionally delaying rightful payments, despite several judicial interventions.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has welcomed the division bench's ruling, calling it a "clear-cut verdict" for employees and pensioners. He has claimed that the AAP government aimed to redirect funds meant for DA arrears to "misleading advertisements, publicity stunts, party rallies, and chartered planes".

Emphasising that the High Court made it clear that "the welfare of the people is paramount," he demanded the pending payments be released immediately.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has sharply criticised Mann, questioning the delay in releasing DA arrears despite new borrowings by the state.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia has congratulated employees and pensioners, asserting that the High Court has upheld their legal right to pending DA arrears.

Majithia accused the Punjab government of failing to implement the April 8 judgment. Instead, the government, he said, tried to get the court to suspend the order.

The government, he also pointed out has argued that releasing thousands of crores in DA arrears would have "wide-ranging financial implications," potentially affecting welfare obligations and fiscal commitments.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has praised the court for rejecting the AAP government's review request. He said it is "sad and unfortunate" that the Punjab government is resisting paying dues to thousands of employees and pensioners, despite the High Court's earlier directions to clear arrears by June 30.