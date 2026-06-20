"Recording Vindicates Bhagwant Mann": AAP As Akal Takh Standoff Escalates

The release of the recording of a conversation between Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has further intensified the confrontation between the AAP and the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Mann was declared 'anti-Guru' by the Akal Takht earlier this week over a video in which a person resembling him was seen sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh gurus.

According to the recording, when Mann appeared before the Jathedar on January 15, he maintained that the video was "completely fake" and repeatedly expressed willingness to have it examined by forensic laboratories. During the interaction, the Jathedar stressed that only a forensic investigation could establish whether the video was genuine or fabricated, and informed the AAP leader that the Akal Takht would independently get the clip examined. The Jathedar also asked the government to suggest forensic laboratories for a parallel examination.

Soon after the recording was released, the AAP launched a fresh offensive, arguing it showed that Mann had never explicitly claimed that the video was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The party also sought to shift attention towards identifying the person seen in the video.

Sharing the recording, party spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu wrote that the chief minister had been saying from the very first day that the video was fake and that the recording itself proved that he never claimed it was AI-generated.

The AAP's stand has drawn sharp criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which accused the ruling party of changing its narrative after forensic findings reportedly established the authenticity of the video. SAD spokesperson Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kaler alleged the Punjab government had initially maintained that the clip was AI-generated.

"Now, with forensic investigation proving the video is genuine, AAP leaders are shifting their stance by claiming that the person in the video was not the chief minister, raising questions about why the case was registered in the first place," Kaler claimed.

The SAD Working Committee has also accused Mann of challenging the authority of the Akal Takht through his public remarks, saying such statements were hurting Sikh religious sentiments.