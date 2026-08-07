No Talks Without Compliance Report: Akal Takht Panel On Anti-Sacrilege Bill

The Experts' Panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib has asked the Punjab Government to first submit a compliance report on the June 29, 2026, directives issued by the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib before any further discussions on the proposed Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The decision was taken at the panel's first meeting, attended by Justice (Retd.) Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Justice (Retd.) Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi, Senior Advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Dr Kehar Singh and Prof Jagmohan Singh.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the panel said the Punjab Government's July 29 response failed to address the key objections raised by Akal Takht Sahib, particularly concerns that certain provisions of the proposed legislation could interfere with Sikh religious affairs.

According to the panel, the government's reply, submitted towards the end of the one-month period granted by Akal Takht Sahib, sidestepped the core issues instead of addressing them. It added that the concerns of the Khalsa Panth had already been conveyed to the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and members of the Punjab Cabinet on July 31.

The panel also expressed disappointment that the Punjab Government had not constituted its own committee for discussions despite being given what it described as sufficient time. It termed the government's approach “non-constructive” on what it called the sensitive issue of sacrilege.

The meeting was coordinated by Lakhvir Singh, Additional Secretary of the SGPC Sub-Office in Chandigarh. Media Adviser Jaskaran Singh also attended.