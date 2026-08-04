Viral Video Raises Questions Over Punjab Government's Anti-Drug Campaign

A viral video allegedly showing a woman supplying drugs has raised fresh questions over the effectiveness of the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian De Virudh', prompting swift action by Bathinda Police.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, triggered criticism from social media users and renewed concerns over the continued availability of narcotics despite the government's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking across the state.

Responding to the viral footage, Bathinda Police identified the woman as Santosh Rani alias Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kikkar Da Samola. Police linked her to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case already registered at Kotwali Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested accused Akash and recovered 38 grams of heroin from his possession. During interrogation, Akash allegedly revealed Santosh Rani's involvement in the drug supply network. Based on the investigation, she was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (City) Narendra Singh said Bathinda Police acted immediately after the video surfaced on social media. The woman's identity was established through investigation and that legal action was taken without delay, he said, adding that the police remain committed to taking strict action against every individual involved in drug trafficking.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali Yadvinder Singh also reaffirmed that the district police are continuing an intensive drive against narcotics and warned that no drug trafficker will be spared.

While the arrests demonstrate the police's prompt response to the viral video, the incident has intensified public debate over the challenges facing Punjab's anti-drug campaign. The case has once again drawn attention to the persistent threat posed by drug trafficking and the need for sustained enforcement to achieve the objectives of the state's 'Yudh Nashian De Virudh' initiative.