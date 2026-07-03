Punjab Government Schools To Introduce AI Curriculum From Next Month, Says Minister

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum will be introduced in all government schools across the state from next month. The announcement was made during the 'Bright Minds Punjab 2026' programme held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana.

Addressing the gathering, Bains said that the state government had been working on the AI initiative for the past year and was now prepared to implement it across government schools. The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students.

During the programme, meritorious Class 12 students who secured more than 95 per cent marks in the board examinations were felicitated.

Bains said that the students represented the bright future of Punjab and the country. He expressed confidence that many of them would go on to serve the nation as civil servants, doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

He also said that it was for the first time that the education minister and the education secretary had directly interacted with students to seek feedback on the examination system, curriculum and teaching methods. According to him, the suggestions received from students would be considered while framing future education policies.

The minister further claimed that Punjab had made significant progress in school education and secured the top position in the country's Education Index. He attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of teachers, students and the government.

Speaking at the event, Sisodia said that the progress of any nation depended on the quality of its education system. He stressed that quality education for every child should remain the government's top priority and highlighted the importance of equipping students with modern technological skills in the age of AI.