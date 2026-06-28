AAP Government Faces Heat Over Punjab's Power Crisis Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With the paddy transplantation season underway and electricity demand touching its annual peak, Punjab's growing power crisis has emerged as a significant political challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ahead of the next Assembly elections. Frequent power cuts in rural and urban areas, coupled with mounting criticism from opposition parties, have brought the state's power management under intense public scrutiny.

Punjab's agriculture sector is heavily dependent on uninterrupted electricity during the paddy sowing season. Farmers require a regular power supply to operate tubewells for irrigation, making electricity a lifeline for the state's agrarian economy. However, reports of prolonged outages across several districts have triggered widespread resentment among farmers.

In the Majitha constituency of Amritsar district, farmers have alleged that electricity supply from the Dhadde feeder remained disrupted for nearly 36 hours during the peak sowing season. The prolonged outage has affected irrigation, with cultivators claiming that paddy seedlings are at risk of drying up. Several farmers gathered outside the local electricity office, demanding immediate restoration of power and questioning the government's commitment to farmers.

The opposition has intensified its attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the issue. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the government of failing to ensure adequate electricity for farmers, industries and domestic consumers. He alleged that damaged transformers were not being replaced promptly and that poor canal water management had further aggravated the difficulties faced by farmers.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that Punjab was heading towards a serious power crisis while the government remained distracted from pressing public issues. He alleged that six out of ten units at the state's government thermal plants were non-functional, reducing generation capacity by nearly 1,400 MW. According to him, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is being forced to purchase electricity from the open market at around Rs 10 per unit instead of generating it at nearly Rs 3.50 per unit, placing a substantial financial burden on the state exchequer.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also targeted the government, alleging that it failed to prepare for the predictable seasonal increase in power demand. He claimed that expensive power purchases from electricity exchanges reflected poor planning and had added further financial stress to PSPCL.

Meanwhile, one of the government officials of the power department says that they have prepared a proper plan to combat the crisis, as they had already made all assessments to deal with the worsening situation.

Sources in the AAP government said that it all depended on demand and supply as per summer season requirements, but still, plans are there to deal with the situation.

Uninterrupted and affordable electricity has been one of the flagship promises and welfare commitments of the AAP government. While the government has consistently highlighted free electricity for domestic consumers as a major achievement, the current shortage has provided the opposition with an opportunity to question its governance and power management.

Political observers believe that if the crisis persists during the crucial agricultural season, it could influence voter sentiment, particularly among Punjab's influential farming community. Rural voters have traditionally played a decisive role in the state's electoral politics, and any perception of administrative failure during the paddy season could carry political consequences.

As Punjab grapples with rising electricity demand amid soaring temperatures, the government's ability to restore reliable power supply will not only determine the success of the ongoing agricultural season but could also shape the political narrative ahead of the Assembly elections.

