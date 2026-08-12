Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

2 Dead, 6 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai

Mumbai Building Fire: A total of eight injured persons were reported.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
2 Dead, 6 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai
Mumbai, Vile Parle Building Fire: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
  • Two people, including a 2-year-old child, died in a Mumbai building fire at night
  • Fire broke out on the 11th floor, affecting electrical wiring and household items
  • Fire brigade received the call at 10:02 pm and extinguished fire by 1 am
Have the authorities released information on how the fire started?
Mumbai:

Two people, including a 2-year-old child, died and six others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 12-storey building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, on Tuesday night.

The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit, household articles, a sofa, a bed, a false ceiling and kitchen utensils, covering an area of around 4,000 sq ft.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the fire call at around 10:02 pm. The fire was initially declared Level-1 at 10:08 pm and later escalated to Level-2 at 10:16 pm. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire completely at around 1 am.

A total of eight injured persons were reported. Two were taken to Cooper Hospital, while six were shifted to Nanavati Hospital.

At Cooper Hospital, 30-year-old fireman Manoj Sonavane and 29-year-old Shivam Dwivedi were treated and discharged.

At Nanavati Hospital, 2.5-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita were declared brought dead. The other four injured  Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi (33) and Abhishek are reported to be stable. Yashasvi and Abhishek were treated and discharged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai Building Fire, Vile Parle Building Fire, Mumbai Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com