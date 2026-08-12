2 Dead, 6 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Mumbai

Two people, including a 2-year-old child, died and six others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 12-storey building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, on Tuesday night.

The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit, household articles, a sofa, a bed, a false ceiling and kitchen utensils, covering an area of around 4,000 sq ft.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the fire call at around 10:02 pm. The fire was initially declared Level-1 at 10:08 pm and later escalated to Level-2 at 10:16 pm. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire completely at around 1 am.

A total of eight injured persons were reported. Two were taken to Cooper Hospital, while six were shifted to Nanavati Hospital.

At Cooper Hospital, 30-year-old fireman Manoj Sonavane and 29-year-old Shivam Dwivedi were treated and discharged.

At Nanavati Hospital, 2.5-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita were declared brought dead. The other four injured Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi (33) and Abhishek are reported to be stable. Yashasvi and Abhishek were treated and discharged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.