Women In Punjab To Get Rs 1,000 Per Month From July 1: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said women registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will start getting Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance from July 1.

Under the state government's ambitious scheme, women beneficiaries from the general category will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000, while those from the scheduled castes will get Rs 1,500.

"Funds will be directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts, and women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Around 97 per cent of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative, and the Punjab Government has allocated Rs 9,300 crore in the budget for its implementation," he stated.

There were a total of 52 lakh women beneficiaries, Mann said, of which 36 lakh have been issued cards under the scheme.

"From July 1, the money will be transferred to their bank accounts," he said.

The chief minister asserted that the scheme will not be stopped. "We started this scheme when we had a proper budget for it," he told reporters here.

"Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. The blessings of mothers and sisters can help overcome every challenge in the world. Strengthening women's financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women's participation in social and economic decision-making," he said.

Women aged 18 years or above, who are registered as voters in Punjab and possess valid Aadhaar cards reflecting Punjab residency, will be eligible to be enrolled as a beneficiary.

"Around two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis have been assigned the responsibility of registering eligible beneficiaries," he said.

Those excluded from the scheme include regular or retired employees of the Punjab government, Central government or any other state or UT governments; elected MLAs or MPs; and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs.

The Rs 1,000 monthly assistance per woman was a key poll promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

"This initiative will go a long way in empowering women across Punjab and ensuring that they are able to lead their lives with dignity and confidence," he added.