Punjab Government Launches Post Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste Students

The Punjab government has started accepting applications for the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026-27 academic session through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

Announcing the scheme, Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said eligible students can apply from July 1 and encouraged them to complete the process before the last date to receive financial support for higher education.

She said the state government is determined to ensure that no deserving student has to give up higher studies because of financial difficulties.

As per the official schedule, students can submit their applications until November 15, while any errors in submitted applications can be corrected by November 30.

Educational institutions have also been instructed to finish institute-level verification by November 30. The final verification by district, state and ministry nodal officers is scheduled to be completed by December 15.

Dr Baljit Kaur said the scholarship programme is aimed at providing equal access to education for Scheduled Caste students and strengthening social justice across the state.

She added that the initiative reflects Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision of making quality education available to every deserving student, regardless of their financial background, as part of the goal of building a "Rangla Punjab."

The minister also highlighted the government's efforts to create more employment opportunities within Punjab so that educated young people can find meaningful careers without leaving the state.

According to her, scholarship support combined with transparent, merit-based recruitment will ease the financial burden on economically weaker families and help reduce brain drain.

To ensure that every eligible student benefits from the scheme, Dr Baljit Kaur has directed district-level Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Officers to organise awareness and assistance camps in villages, towns and remote areas. These camps will help students understand the scheme and complete their applications.

She also asked the departments of Higher Education, Medical Education and Research, Technical Education and Industrial Training, School Education, and Animal Husbandry, along with affiliated educational institutions, to actively assist eligible students in submitting their applications before the deadline.