Hero MotoCorp's Vida Gets New Logo, Secures Spot In Asia Book Of Records

Hero MotoCorp's Vida has today unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking another significant evolution since the brand's global debut in 2022. Vida has shown consistent signs of growth, with product line-up expanding from a single premium electric scooter into a mobility ecosystem spanning commuter electric scooter, the DIRT.E off-road range and the broader future-mobility platform NOVUS. As the brand continues to scale, its new visual identity is designed to redefine everyday mobility by building clean, intuitive, and dependable solutions that move with people.

At the heart of this refresh is a new, geometric V-Lettermark, extracted from the logo of its mother band "Hero". Anchored by the solid left pillar of Hero's 'H'- symbolizing trust, scale and engineering - the design tilts forward at a 30-degree trajectory. These twin parallel forms reflect Hero's legacy and VIDA's future moving in a harmonious lockstep.

It is brought to life by "The VOOM" a kinetic mark, motion language and electric sonic signature, designed to work everywhere, from a motor to a digital dashboard. Crucially, "powered by Hero" remains a foundational pillar, backed by the lasting trust of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Commenting on this new brand identity, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, "True progress never stands still; it anchors itself in the deep roots of a trusted legacy to branch out into bold, new directions. When I launched VIDA in 2022, I called it the dawn of something special, meaning "Life", was created to drive a positive impact and move us all forward meaningfully. Four years on, that purpose grew into a movement - a purpose to build a better world."

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Sharing her insights on the brand's evolution, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Today's customer is buying an upgrade to their life, and they expect it to be effortless, reliable and within reach. Our new identity is built for that customer, and for the breadth of what VIDA now offers. The V-Letter mark captures it best: Hero's legacy and VIDA's future, moving forward together. Hero gives our aspiration scale; VIDA gives that scale desirability. Together, we are making aspirations accessible."

To mark the occasion on the launch of its new visual identity, VIDA has officially secured a spot in the Asia Book of Records for creating the largest brand logo. Covering a massive 35,292 sq. ft., this logo was created using VIDA VX2, VIDA DIRT.E K3, NOVUS NEX 1, and Hero XPulse.

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The new identity will roll out in a sustained, phased manner across VIDA's touchpoints - physical, digital and connected interfaces, including its upcoming product pipeline. The brand refresh marks the beginning of VIDA's next chapter of growth - one built to bring advanced, dependable and desirable mobility within reach of millions.