Honda Two-Wheeler Exports Jump 47% In June, Outpace Domestic Growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported strong growth in June 2026, with total wholesale dispatches rising 23 per cent year-on-year to 5,28,281 units, compared to 4,29,147 units in June 2025. The performance was led by a sharp increase in exports, which outpaced domestic growth during the month.

Honda's export volumes recorded a significant 47 per cent jump, reaching 59,325 units in June 2026, up from 40,335 units in the same month last year. This strong international performance highlights growing demand for Honda's two-wheelers in overseas markets.

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The company's domestic business also maintained steady momentum, registering a 21 per cent increase. Sales in the Indian market stood at 4,68,956 units, compared to 3,88,812 units in June 2025.

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While domestic volumes continue to account for the majority of Honda's overall sales, the faster growth in exports has emerged as a key highlight for the month.

For the first quarter of FY2026-27 (April to June), Honda reported total sales of 16,11,662 units, up from 13,75,152 units in the same period last year.

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During this period, export volumes grew 36 per cent to 1,98,123 units, compared to 1,46,159 units previously. Domestic sales rose 15 per cent to 14,13,539 units, up from 12,28,993 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tsutsumu Otani, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said the company's quarterly performance was supported by steady demand trends. He also noted that the company remains cautious and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Honda's June performance underscores a balanced growth trajectory, with exports emerging as a strong contributor alongside consistent domestic demand.