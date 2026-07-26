Honda ZR-V Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh

Honda has launched the ZR-V in India at an introductory price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) placing it at the top of the Japanese carmaker's local lineup. Imported from Japan as a CBU and offered in a single fully loaded variant, the SUV is positioned as Honda's flagship model for Indian buyers looking at premium mid-size options.

Hybrid Powertrain

The Honda ZR-V is offered only with a strong-hybrid petrol setup, which gives it a distinct identity in a segment where many rivals still rely on conventional turbo-petrol engines. It uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine based on the Atkinson cycle, working alongside two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched In India At Rs 7.40 Lakh: Features, Specs, & More

Together, the system produces 184 hp and 315 Nm, with drive sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT gearbox. Honda claims a 0-100 kmph time of 7.9 seconds, a top speed of 172 kmph and a fuel efficiency figure of 22.8 kmpl. For buyers who value refinement and efficiency alongside premium positioning, that combination will likely be one of the ZR-V's strongest selling points.

Design

The ZR-V takes a more crossover-like approach than some of its direct rivals. Up front, it gets slim LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a grille with vertical slats and functional air vents on the bumper. A trapezoidal lower intake adds to the layered look.

Also Read: Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Debuts In India, Only 85 Units

From the side, the design stays clean and rounded, with coloured wheel-arch cladding and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets clear-lens tail-lamps, a roof spoiler, dual-exhaust tips and ZR-V and e:HEV badging. Honda is offering the SUV in four colours: Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

Cabin And Comfort

Inside, the Honda ZR-V uses an all-black cabin theme with soft-touch materials across the dashboard and trims. The centre of the dash features a honeycomb grille design and a slim silver strip that hides the air vents. A freestanding 9-inch infotainment screen sits on top, while physical controls are placed below for the HVAC system.

The centre console includes buttons for drive modes, drive selection and the electronic parking brake. Seats are finished in leatherette with contrast white stitching, and the cabin also offers practical storage spaces such as a glove box, door bins and a cubby under the armrest.

Features And Safety

The feature list includes a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory, a 4-way powered front passenger seat, wireless charging, an electric tailgate with gesture control and ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the ZR-V comes with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, 8 airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring, hill-start and hill-descent assist, traction control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. It does, however, miss out on a panoramic sunroof and ventilated, heated or massaging front seats.