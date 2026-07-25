Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Debuts In India, Only 85 Units

Jeep India has introduced the Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition in the country, giving its three-row SUV a limited-run celebratory update. Based on the Overland trim, the special edition will be restricted to just 85 units in India and is priced from Rs 36.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Special Edition Details

The Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition has been positioned as a tribute to Jeep's 85-year legacy, and that is reflected in the changes made to the SUV. The most visible updates include gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive 85th Anniversary badging and an all-black cabin finished with Mayan Gold accents.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Mileage, Specs, And More

Jeep has also introduced curated Anniversary AXS accessory packages for buyers who want a more personalised touch. These can include carpet floor mats, anniversary decals, ambient lighting and Sky Lounge sunroof illumination.

CARA AI Added

Alongside the special edition, Jeep India has also brought CARA AI to the Meridian range. This voice-enabled in-car assistant is part of Stellantis' connected technology push and supports natural voice interaction in 52 languages, including major Indian languages.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee Talks About Brezza Facelift, Drops Hints At What's Coming

The assistant can help with navigation, weather updates, reminders, calls, music control, general queries and selected vehicle functions. In day-to-day use, that should make the Meridian feel a little more intuitive, especially for families and long-distance travellers who want quick access to basic functions without taking their attention away from the road.

Bookings

Bookings for the limited-edition SUV are now open through authorised Jeep dealerships as well as the Jeep India website. With only 85 units on offer, availability is expected to be tight.