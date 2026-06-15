Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition Is Here: Military-Inspired Design, Willys' Heritage

Jeep has pulled the covers off the all-new Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition, a special version of its iconic off-roader that pays tribute to the legendary Willys MB military vehicle. The Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition blends classic military-inspired styling with the rugged off-road capability that has made the Wrangler famous around the world. The new Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition is part of Jeep's ongoing special-edition lineup and celebrates the brand's deep connection with its military roots.

Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition: Design & Exterior

The biggest highlight of the Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition is its distinctive military-inspired appearance. The SUV is finished in Jeep's signature '41 Green' paint shade, which takes inspiration from the original Willys military vehicles used during World War II.

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Adding to the rugged look are exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels finished in the same green colour, along with 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tyres. The Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition also gets bronze tow hooks, steel rock rails, body-coloured fender flares, and a matching Freedom Top hardtop.

Some versions of the Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition also feature military-themed graphics, including star decals and a vintage-style "1941" hood graphic that further strengthens the heritage connection.

Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition: Cabin

Inside, the Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition continues the military theme with a unique colour combination. The cabin features Cattle Tan leather upholstery paired with Drab Green accents across the dashboard, centre console, and door panels.

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Jeep has also added Mayan Gold contrast stitching and Soul Cloth seat inserts to give the interior a distinctive identity. Special touches include a 1941 plaque near the cup holders, a star-themed gear shifter, and air vents featuring Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille design. These exclusive details help the Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition stand apart from the standard Wrangler.

Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition: Engine Specs

Mechanically, the Jeep Wrangler Sarge Edition remains unchanged. Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 267 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system.