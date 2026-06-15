Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Spotted Driving His Toyota Land Cruiser: Watch Video

It is not every day that a sitting Chief Minister is seen driving his own official vehicle. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and popular actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, recently grabbed attention after he was spotted driving his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 himself. A video that has surfaced online shows Vijay behind the wheel of his black Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 while travelling with his official security convoy. The clip was reportedly captured near a toll plaza, where the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was seen following escort vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner and multiple Toyota Innova Crystas.

According to reports, Vijay was travelling to the famous Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka's Udupi district. After landing at Mangaluru International Airport, the Tamil Nadu CM reportedly covered the remaining 130 km journey in his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300.

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The sight of a Chief Minister personally driving his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 while accompanied by a Z+ security convoy is something rarely seen on Indian roads, making the video go viral across social media platforms.

Why The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Is Special

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is one of the most respected luxury SUVs in the world. Known for its rugged reliability, imposing road presence, and go-anywhere capability, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has built a legendary reputation over the decades.

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In India, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that produces 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Paired with an automatic gearbox and Toyota's renowned four-wheel-drive system, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is equally comfortable on highways and rough terrain.

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The luxury SUV is priced at over Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom) and competes with premium offerings like the Range Rover, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has long been a preferred choice for government officials, business leaders, and celebrities around the world. Vijay's latest appearance behind the wheel of his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 once again highlights the SUV's unmatched blend of luxury, durability, and commanding presence.