New Toyota Hilux Spotted In India During TVC Shoot, Launch Expected Soon

Toyota appears to be gearing up for the launch of the new Toyota Hilux in India. Recent sightings of the updated pickup truck during what is believed to be a commercial shoot have sparked fresh excitement among enthusiasts. The new Toyota Hilux, which has already debuted in international markets, is expected to arrive in India in the coming months with significant upgrades inside and out. The new-gen Toyota Hilux is based on an updated version of Toyota's proven IMV ladder-frame platform. While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the new Toyota Hilux has a much bolder, more modern appearance than the model currently on sale in India.

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New Toyota Hilux: Design And Exterior

One of the biggest highlights of the new Toyota Hilux is its redesigned front end. The pickup truck gets a larger grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and prominent TOYOTA lettering across the front. The bumper has also been redesigned with sharper lines, giving the new Toyota Hilux a tougher road presence.

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The new Toyota Hilux measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,815 mm in height. It rides on a 3,085 mm wheelbase and offers a ground clearance of 225 mm. Toyota has also retained the impressive 700 mm water-wading capability, making the new Toyota Hilux a serious off-roader.

New Toyota Hilux: Cabin And Features

Inside, the new-gen Toyota Hilux is expected to receive a significant overhaul. The pickup could come equipped with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Compared to the current model, the cabin of the new Toyota Hilux looks far more premium and technology-focused.

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Other expected features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, ventilated seats, JBL audio system, panoramic camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These upgrades could make the new Toyota Hilux much more appealing to lifestyle buyers.

New Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the new Toyota Hilux is expected to retain the trusted 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. International versions produce up to 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

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Toyota may also introduce a 48V mild-hybrid system with the new Toyota Hilux, helping improve fuel efficiency and overall refinement. Both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations are likely to be offered.