Nitin Gadkari Clears E100 Fuel Norms; Maruti Suzuki, Toyota And MG Ready For Flex-Fuel Push: Video

India's journey towards cleaner and alternative fuels has taken a major step forward. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has officially approved the regulations for E100 fuel, paving the way for vehicles that can run on 100 per cent ethanol. The announcement marks a significant milestone in India's biofuel mission and could reshape the future of mobility in the country.

Nitin Gadkari Approves E100 Fuel Framework

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari revealed that he signed the regulations authorising the use of E100 fuel on June 12. With the new framework now in place, automakers, fuel retailers and testing agencies can begin preparations for the commercial rollout of ethanol-powered vehicles.

The move builds on the success of India's E20 programme, which achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending ahead of schedule by April 2026. According to the government, the ethanol initiative has already helped save more than Rs 1 lakh crore in crude oil imports while generating around Rs 80,000 crore in income for farmers.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Leads The Flex-Fuel Push

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement was the launch of the E100-compatible Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has become one of the first mass-market cars in India capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol.

Nitin Gadkari said that he, along with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, launched the ethanol-compatible version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. As India's best-selling hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR could play a crucial role in popularising flex-fuel technology among Indian buyers.

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Toyota, MG, Hyundai And Maruti Suzuki Preparing New Models

The flex-fuel push is not limited to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Gadkari confirmed that companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, MG and Hyundai are preparing to introduce E100-compatible vehicles in the coming weeks.

On the two-wheeler side, Hero MotoCorp has already launched two flex-fuel motorcycles that can operate on pure ethanol. This indicates that the industry is rapidly gearing up for the next phase of alternative fuel adoption.

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What E100 Means For Indian Consumers

Ethanol fuel is believed to reduce running costs, with E85 fuel currently priced lower than regular petrol in many regions. Ethanol also offers the advantage of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels while supporting India's agricultural sector.

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However, E100 fuel is not meant for existing petrol vehicles. The government has clarified that E100 will only be used in specially engineered flex-fuel vehicles. Regular cars designed for E20 fuel can continue operating as before without any modifications.

