5 Budget Cars With Cruise Control Perfect For Long Highway Drives

Cruise control is one of the features that becomes essential when it comes to traveling on highways. Earlier, it used to be a common feature for cars worth over Rs 10 lakh. However, now even the relatively more affordable cars have the feature to make the journeys of frequent highway travellers easier. Here we have compiled a list of five cars you can buy that get this feature for a decent budget.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago has received a major facelift alongside a host of new features, including cruise control, wireless smartphone charging, a 65W USB Type-C port, and rear AC vents. Powering the hatchback is the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, delivering 86 hp and 113 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission. The Tiago variant equipped with cruise control starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Positioned as Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback, the Baleno offers cruise control in its top-tier variants. Under the hood lies a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT automatic. The Baleno's starting price for variants featuring cruise control is Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Tata Altroz

Tata Motors' premium hatchback, the Altroz, stands out as the only vehicle on this list offering a diesel engine option. It comes with two powertrains: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit delivering 88 bhp and 200 Nm. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual, AMT, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Cruise control is available from the Pure S variant onwards, priced at Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series K12N petrol engine that produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Customers can opt for a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission. Cruise control is offered exclusively in the top V variant, which starts at Rs 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Tata Punch

As one of India's most affordable SUVs to feature cruise control, the Tata Punch offers this convenience from its mid-spec Pure+ trim, starting at Rs 7 lakh. The Punch boasts the widest variety of variants with cruise control available. Engine options include a 120 hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, an 88 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and a 74 hp CNG variant.