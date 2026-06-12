Renault Duster Automatic To Become More Affordable With New Variant: Report

Renault is preparing to expand the variant lineup of the new-generation Duster in India by introducing a more affordable automatic option, as per Autocar India's report. The move is expected to address the current price gap between manual and automatic variants, while also responding to growing demand for convenience-focused drivetrains in the mid-size SUV segment.

Renault Duster: Early Response

Launched in March this year at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Renault Duster has made a notable entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV category. The model has already featured among the top 10 bestselling SUVs in its segment. Renault is also gearing up to introduce a strong hybrid variant later this year, for which bookings are already sold out for 2026.

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Current Powertrain, Pricing

At present, the Duster is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre unit is paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the more powerful 1.3-litre engine gets both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) with an e-shifter.

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The entry-level 'Authentic' variant is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the top-spec 1.0-litre manual in the 'Techno' trim goes up to Rs 13.49 lakh. Automatic variants are currently available only from the 'Evolution' trim onwards, with prices starting at Rs 14.49 lakh. This creates a noticeable gap between manual and automatic options, limiting accessibility for some buyers.

Affordable Automatic Variant

While specific details remain undisclosed, there are multiple possibilities. Renault could introduce an automatic gearbox with the 1.0-litre engine, or offer a more affordable variant of the 1.3-litre automatic by bringing it to a lower trim level, such as 'Authentic'.

What to Expect

Introducing a more affordable automatic variant could help Renault widen the Duster's appeal, especially in urban markets where demand for automatic SUVs continues to grow. Expanding the powertrain and variant mix is also likely to strengthen the model's competitiveness ahead of the upcoming hybrid launch.