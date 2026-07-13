Renault Triber Discounts: Up To Rs 60,000 In July 2026: Full Details

Renault India has announced benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the Triber MPV for July 2026. The offers are available for a limited period and vary depending on the state, model year, variant, and customer eligibility. According to Renault India's official offer list, customers in Kerala can avail of total benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the Triber, while buyers in Gujarat are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 45,000. In most other states, the maximum benefits on MY2026 models are up to Rs 30,000.

The overall offer package may include a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, along with exchange, scrappage, loyalty, referral, and corporate benefits, depending on the applicable scheme and eligibility criteria.

Renault has advised customers to contact their nearest authorised dealership for the exact offer applicable in their city, as the benefits may differ across locations and are subject to dealer participation and stock availability.

The Renault Triber is currently priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to be positioned as one of the most affordable three-row MPVs in the Indian market, offering flexible seating for up to seven occupants.

Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

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The manual version of the Triber has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 20.0 kmpl, while the AMT variant delivers a claimed figure of up to 17.0 kmpl.

Depending on the variant, the Triber is equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and a cooled centre storage compartment.

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Safety features on the Triber include six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and seat belt reminders, depending on the variant.

The Renault Triber continues to cater to buyers looking for an affordable family vehicle with three-row seating. The July 2026 offers are valid for a limited period and remain subject to applicable terms and conditions laid down by the manufacturer and participating dealerships.