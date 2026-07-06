Renault Explains Why Small Cars Still Matter In India

At the launch of the 2026 Renault Kwid, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, VP Sales & Marketing, Renault India, outlined the brand's roadmap for India. While the refreshed Kwid targets first-time buyers with prices starting at Rs 4.53 lakh, Renault is also preparing to introduce the hybrid Duster and expand its electrified portfolio, with all future models set to feature electrified variants alongside upcoming EVs.

NDTV AutoMate: Renault has spent much of this year talking about the new Duster, but you've also quietly introduced a refreshed Kwid. What are your expectations from the updated model?

Francisco Hidalgo Marques: From the beginning, our focus was clear: think about the customer buying a car for the first time and understand what matters most to them. The Kwid made a strong impact when it was launched 11 years ago, and we wanted to bring it back into the conversation.

The refreshed Kwid gets Renault's new brand identity and logo, but the bigger change is in how customers can buy it. We've simplified the lineup to just two variants, making the purchase process easier. Customers can choose to buy the car either offline or online. Pricing starts at Rs 4.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 5 lakh for the Climber manual variant, making it an accessible package for first-time buyers.

NDTV AutoMate: The small-car segment has been shrinking in recent years. Why do you think that has happened?

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Francisco Hidalgo Marques: Over the last few years, the industry has focused on adding more features, more technology and larger vehicles, especially SUVs. While that's positive for customers, it also increases prices.

As vehicle prices rise, many first-time car buyers and two-wheeler owners looking to upgrade find it increasingly difficult to enter the market. In some ways, the industry overlooked these customers. Our goal was to bring a well-equipped product below the Rs 5 lakh-mark, and that's exactly what we've done with the Kwid.

NDTV AutoMate: Even at around Rs 5 lakh, the Kwid offers a fair number of essential features. However, six airbags aren't available on the entry variant. Was that a cost decision?

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Francisco Hidalgo Marques: We don't make product decisions in isolation. We listen to customers, understand their needs, intended usage and what they are willing to pay for.

Safety remains important, and the base variant offers over 17 safety-related features. However, six airbags add to the vehicle cost. Some customers may not require that level of equipment if it pushes the price beyond their budget.

The Climber variant, priced at Rs 4.99 lakh online, comes with six airbags. Both variants also offer features such as a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Ultimately, our objective is to provide customers with choices that suit their needs and budgets.

NDTV AutoMate: The Kwid has always stood out for its design. Beyond the simplified variant structure, what other steps have you taken to make the buying process easier?

Francisco Hidalgo Marques: One major change compared to when the Kwid was first launched is the introduction of online sales.

Selling online isn't just about putting a brochure on a website. The entire buying journey must be simple, transparent and easy to understand. With only two variants, the lineup is straightforward and customers can easily compare features.

Customers can book the car online and access special pricing. For example, the Climber variant, which is priced at Rs 5.15 lakh in the showroom, can be purchased online for Rs 4.99 lakh. Online buying also removes the anxiety of negotiations and price bargaining. Simplicity, transparency and consistency are key to online retail, and that's what we've focused on.

NDTV AutoMate: Renault also offers a dealer-level CNG retrofit option. How has the response been?

Francisco Hidalgo Marques: The dealer-installed CNG solution has worked well in several parts of the country. Demand largely depends on the availability of CNG infrastructure.

In cities like Delhi, CNG-equipped Kwids can account for up to one-third of sales. CNG will continue to be part of our strategy, particularly in the small-car segment.

NDTV AutoMate: There's a lot of discussion around ethanol, electrification and alternative powertrains. Where does Renault stand, especially with products like the upcoming Duster?

Francisco Hidalgo Marques: Renault closely follows regulatory developments and ensures that all our products comply with evolving legislation, including ethanol compatibility requirements.

As an automaker, our role is to simplify technology choices for customers and bring clarity to a rapidly changing market. We are currently in the middle of a major technology transition, and Renault's answer is electrification.

That's why we will introduce hybrid technology in the Duster within the next few months. Going forward, all our new products will feature electrified variants. At the same time, we are also actively working on electric vehicles.

Renault is a leader in hybrid and electrified mobility in Europe, and we believe that expertise can make a meaningful contribution to the Indian market as well.