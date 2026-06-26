Women Are Better Drivers Than Men, 9-10 Pm Most Risky Time To Drive: Report

If you commute in India between 9 PM and 10 PM, you are navigating the most dangerous hour of the day. A new comprehensive study by Zuno General Insurance, the India Road Safety Report (IRSR) 2026, reveals a sharp decline in driving scores after 8 PM, making late-evening drives significantly riskier than afternoon runs. Conversely, the safest time to hit the road is between 1 PM and 2 PM. Based on telemetry from the Zuno SmartDrive app, the report analyzed a massive dataset of 4.5 million trips and 55 million kilometers of driving behavior across 17 states.

The findings make one thing clear - road risk is deeply tied to how we drive, not just demographic data. In fact, behavioral factors account for over 80% of all road accidents in the country.

Men Vs Women: The Weakest Driving Traits

Busting a long-standing stereotype, the telemetry data shows practically zero difference between genders when it comes to safe driving. Women logged an average driving score of 92.86, while men closely followed at 92.43.

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Real Problem Areas For Indian Motorists?

Sudden braking and harsh acceleration. These emerged as the weakest behavioral parameters, scoring 87 and 91, respectively. Interestingly, changing seasons, whether it is the heavy monsoons or winter fog, had almost no impact on overall driving scores, which remained consistent year-round.

The Macro Impact: India's Road Safety Crisis

The IRSR 2026 data arrives as India continues to grapple with a severe road safety crisis. The country records roughly 1.73 lakh road fatalities annually, making up nearly 11% of the global total. This exacts a massive economic toll, eating up 3-5% of the national GDP.

The most vulnerable road users take the hardest hit. The two-wheeler riders account for 44% of road deaths, and pedestrians make up another 19%.

As India targets a 50% reduction in road fatalities by 2030 under the Stockholm Declaration, Zuno's MD and CEO, Shanai Ghosh, emphasized that infrastructure alone isn't enough. The path forward requires technology-led behavioral interventions.