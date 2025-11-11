Man Attacked With Machetes, House Stormed After Argument With Auto Driver

A man and two of his neighbours suffered severe injuries when an autorickshaw driver and his friends, some of whom were waving machetes, stormed his house after a minor argument near Kollam in Kerala.

Police said the victim, Anu, was trying to hail an autorickshaw in Kundara town on Sunday when he got into an argument with the driver. Both of them went their separate ways but, in the evening, the autorickshaw driver reached Anu's house with his friends.

CCTV footage shows at least ten men arriving in the narrow lane on three motorcycles and in an autorickshaw, brandishing machetes and threatening bystanders. Anu came out hearing the commotion and the men tried to attack him. He then ran back into his house, which was then stormed by the driver and his friends.

Anu was attacked and so were his neighbours, John and Gopakumar, who tried to protect him. While Anu suffered lacerations on the neck, John's arms were attacked, and Gopakumar suffered cut injuries on his jaw. The men then left the house after threatening some other people who had gathered outside.

Police have registered a case under sections related to attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, criminal intimidation with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, and common intention.

The FIR names five people - Siyadu, Niyas, Shamnad, Riyas, and Sulthan - and ten other unknown accused. Officials said the victims have been able to identify several people in the group, giving them crucial leads.

Speaking to NDTV on Tuesday, the station house officer of the Kundara Police Station said some arrests are likely on Wednesday. He denied allegations that police turned a blind eye to gang members operating in the town, asserting that an investigation is being carried out and strict action will be taken against the people involved.