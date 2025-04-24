Gurugram Man Confronts Rapido Driver Over Inappropriate Text To His Wife, Company Responds

A man from Gurugram confronted and exposed a Rapido driver who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his wife while she waited for a ride. Abhimanyu shared the video on Instagram, revealing the driver's misconduct and raising safety concerns for women. Notably, the driver had also been operating under someone else's ID.

The issue began when Abhimanyu's wife messaged the driver to ask if he had arrived at the pickup location. Instead of a professional response, the driver sent her his phone number and suggested visiting her home. When Abhimanyu confronted him, the driver pleaded for forgiveness, claiming he had misinterpreted the wife's message as a flirtatious hint. The driver can be seen begging Abhimanyu to release him, while Abhimanyu exposes the driver's misconduct online.

"How is all this happening? What's your accountability? How is a driver running your app with someone else's ID? We still haven't received any resolution from your end. Not even a call," he wrote and tagged Rapido.

Watch the video here:

His actions in confronting the Rapido driver have sparked praise on social media for highlighting women's safety concerns. One user wrote, "Truly hats off to you! The way you stood up for your wife without a second thought shows what real love, respect, and responsibility look like. You didn't just protect her — you set an example for every man out there. Women deserve to feel safe and supported. Society needs more husbands, brothers, and fathers like you. Much respect."

Another commented, "It's so stressful being a woman in India, especially being outside,e cuz you constantly have to anticipate threats. Glad you did what you did. if every man in India stepped in for women like this, it would be a much safer place."

A third said, "Women's safety has always been joke in our country. Surprised to see Rapido just watched it from the fence. This type of actions should be reported in the police station by Rapido authorities. I mean as an aggregator that could be the simplest form of action they could have taken easily."

Rapido has taken swift action against the driver involved in the incident, permanently barring him and others involved from their platform. In their response, Rapido stated that they've conducted a thorough review and are committed to strengthening captain training and monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This incident is not isolated, as several women have reported similar experiences with Rapido drivers, including a Bengaluru woman who was sexually assaulted by a Rapido auto driver in November 2023.

