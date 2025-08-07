Man Caught Flashing Woman In Gurugram. She Records Him, Shares Video

A model and digital content creator has alleged she was sexually harassed while waiting for a cab in Gurugram. The incident took place last Friday, at around 11 am, when the woman, returning from Jaipur, was waiting for a cab. Soni Singh recorded the incident on her phone. She allegedly called the police and the women's helpline but didn't get any response. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after Ms Singh shared the ordeal on social media.

A Wait For Cab Turns Traumatic

On August 2, Soni Singh was dropped off at Rajiv Chowk, from where she had booked a cab to her home. While waiting for her ride, she noticed a man approach her.

“He was circling, and he was constantly staring at me. Initially, I ignored it, but then I noticed his pant was unzipped. He kept staring and started masturbating in front of me,” Ms Singh said in a video posted on social media.

“He was very aware of what he was doing. He was making me feel uncomfortable. I felt disgusted,” she added.

Ms Singh tried calling the cab driver but to no avail. She booked another ride to “avoid this creep”.

Ms Singh finally got another cab, reached home and shared the episode, along with pictures of the man masturbating, on her Instagram and X accounts.

“I felt disgusted, unsafe, and helpless. Why are women still unsafe in public even during the day? Strict action is needed against such perverts. Public spaces must be safe for women,” she wrote along with the pictures.

Ms Singh says she called the police and women's helpline but didn't hear from anyone. When she did manage to get through, she was allegedly asked to come to the police station to register an FIR.

Social Media Outrage: The Only Solution?

Two days later, on August 4, Ms Singh shared her video detailing the episode. She appealed to the people to help identify the man so he could be brought to justice. The content creator also called out ride-hailing apps over the unresponsive driver who left her feeling nervous and unsafe.

On August 6, two days after the video was shared online, Gurugram Police reacted to it and said an FIR had been registered.

Police spokesperson Sandeep said a search is on for the offender and that CCTV footage was being scanned in attempts to track him down.

Soni Singh is a digital content creator specialising in beauty, skincare, and fashion. She has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram.