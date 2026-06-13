BMW Unveils Electric M3 Concept With Neue Klasse Design

BMW has officially unveiled the M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, offering the most definitive preview yet of the future direction for high-performance electric M vehicles, particularly the upcoming all-electric M3. The concept car not only signals a new design philosophy for BMW M but also introduces a groundbreaking electric powertrain engineered specifically for the brand's motorsport division.

Revolutionary Electric Powertrain

The most significant innovation lies beneath the M Concept Neue Klasse's bodywork. BMW has developed a bespoke M eDrive system that combines four independent electric motors with BMW M Dynamic Performance Control software. This advanced setup enables individual wheel control for both power delivery and braking. The system also boasts extremely high recuperation capability, enhancing efficiency without compromising performance.

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The powertrain is built on BMW's sixth-generation Neue Klasse technology, featuring an 800-volt electrical architecture as its foundation. A high-voltage battery pack exceeding 100 kWh provides the energy source, while BMW has developed a dedicated M-specific version of its sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells. These cells deliver higher output during acceleration and support faster charging capabilities.

Distinctive M Design Language

While the greenhouse and LED elements reference the i3 sedan, the M Concept Neue Klasse diverges significantly in its performance-oriented styling. The M treatment includes custom front and rear bumpers with large openings inspired by high-speed multihull sailing boats, cube-shaped LED elements called "track lights," substantially wider front and rear fenders, and a pronounced ducktail spoiler.

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The bodywork is finished in Monza Red metallic, with dark-finished components including the splitter, side skirts, diffuser, hood scoop, and roof constructed from natural fiber. M Yellow Lights draw directly from BMW's racing heritage, while aerodynamically optimized mirrors enhance efficiency. The concept rides on center-lock wheels with negative camber, complemented by an M-specific chassis featuring wider tracks and a lowered stance.

Performance-Focused Interior

The cabin retains Neue Klasse hardware from the i3, including the BMW Panoramic iDrive screen positioned at the windshield base. However, the interior clearly distinguishes itself as a performance sedan.

It gets four independent bucket seats trimmed in Merino leather, featuring five-point harness belts, with structural elements crafted from natural fiber. A roll cage wrapped in Nubuck leather matches the steering wheel and door cards, while the dashboard is trimmed in black knit material with backlighting. The steering wheel and center console incorporate custom controls with red accents, breaking from the i3's design to emphasise the M Concept Neue Klasse's performance credentials.