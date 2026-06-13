India Opens Door To Autonomous Vehicles With New Safety Technology Approval

India has taken a significant step towards enabling autonomous driving technologies by easing regulations around key safety systems used in modern vehicles. The government has removed licensing requirements for specific radio frequency bands used in automotive radar and connected vehicle technologies, a move expected to streamline the adoption of advanced safety features across the industry.

As per a recent Reuters report, automotive radar systems operating in the 77GHz to 81GHz frequency band are now exempt from licensing. This spectrum is critical for radar-based functions that underpin Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and blind-spot detection. These technologies are also essential building blocks for future autonomous vehicles.

Also Read: 5 Budget Cars With Cruise Control Perfect For Long Highway Drives

In addition, the government has also waived licensing requirements for the 5.9GHz band, which facilitates vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This technology enables real-time data exchange between vehicles and surrounding infrastructure, allowing drivers to receive alerts about hazards beyond their immediate field of vision. For instance, a car could warn its driver about sudden braking ahead around a blind curve or notify them of an approaching emergency vehicle.

Also Read: BMW Unveils Electric M3 Concept With Neue Klasse Design

The regulatory shift aligns India with global standards followed in markets such as the United States and Europe. As a result, automakers will be able to introduce globally developed radar and communication systems without needing India-specific modifications. This is likely to reduce costs and accelerate the rollout of such technologies.

Also Read: Renault Duster Automatic To Become More Affordable With New Variant: Report

Luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which already offer advanced driver assistance features internationally, are expected to benefit from easier deployment in India. At the same time, domestic manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra could scale up the availability of ADAS-equipped models in the mass market. Additionally, technology suppliers such as Bosch, Continental, and Qualcomm are also set to gain, as demand for radar and V2X components increases.

With over 177,000 road fatalities recorded in 2024, the government is looking to improve road safety through the wider adoption of intelligent vehicle technologies. While the new rules do not mandate these systems, they remove a key regulatory barrier, paving the way for safer and more connected mobility in India.