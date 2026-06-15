Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel's Prices Are Out, Costs Rs 86,000 More

Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel version was recently unveiled in the Indian market. During the showcase, the Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways took the veil off. At the time, prices of the hatchback were not announced. Today, the company has officially released the prices for the WagonR Bioflex, which can run on ethanol-petrol blends ranging between E20 and E85. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Bioflex is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom. The flex-fuel variant is based on the top variant of the WagonR ZXi+ variant with the larger 1.2L petrol engine. Talking of the price differential, the Bioflex avatar is expensive by Rs 86,000.

WagonR Flex Fuel Only For Commercial Use

Interestingly, the Bioflex version is available only for the commercial sector. Compared to the commercially available Wagon R Tour H3, priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (for petrol MT) to Rs 5.89 lakh (for CNG MT), the Bioflex is Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh costlier. However, the Bioflex has a 1.2-litre engine while the Wagon R Tour H3 comes with a smaller 69hp, 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

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Is There A Power, Torque Bump?

No, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel doesn't get any increase in power and torque outputs, as compared to the regular E20 variant of the K12 N engine. The 1200cc motor continues to produce a peak power output of 90.9 HP and 113.7 Nm of max torque. Also, the WagonR Bioflex is available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki has choose to not adress the elephant in the room - what's the mileage with the E85 fuel.