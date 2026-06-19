Jeep To Give Away 100 Wrangler SUVs If This Team Wins 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jeep has rolled out an unconventional promotional campaign tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering a limited number of Wrangler SUVs under a highly specific condition. The brand has announced it will give away 100 units of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler, but only if the United States wins the tournament, and only to individuals named George Washington.

The campaign is open to US residents who are legally named George Washington. Interested participants must register through a dedicated platform and meet strict verification requirements. This includes having a valid driver's licence bearing the exact name, with no spelling variations permitted.

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However, the offer comes with a significant caveat. The giveaway will only be honoured if the US men's national football team wins the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Jeep has capped the number of potential winners at 100, with only the first verified registrants eligible to receive the vehicle in the event of a US victory. Employees of Stellantis, FCA, associated agencies, and their immediate family members are excluded from participation.

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Estimates suggest that there are between 300 and 400 individuals in the United States with the name George Washington, making the eligible pool relatively small to begin with.

If the conditions are met, winners will receive a 2026 Jeep Wrangler 2-Door Sport S. This entry-level variant carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of USD 39,685 (around Rs 37.44 lakh) and will be delivered with standard specifications. Any optional features or upgrades will need to be paid for separately by the recipients.

To promote the campaign, Jeep has partnered with comedian Iliza Shlesinger, featuring her in a 60-second advertisement that will be distributed across television and digital platforms. The campaign aligns with the broader global attention surrounding the FIFA World Cup, positioning Jeep within the sporting conversation.

According to Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, the campaign is designed to blend patriotism with humour, linking the potential success of the US team with a symbolic American name.