Kerala, Manipur Announce Holiday Following Late-Night FIFA World Cup Final

Students in Kerala and Manipur are enjoying a holiday today, July 20, after their state governments declared a one-day closure for schools and colleges following the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The decision was taken as millions of football fans stayed up late on Sunday night to watch the title clash between Argentina and Spain, one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Spain defeated Argentina in extra time to lift the men's FIFA World Cup title for the second time after a quiet final ended in dramatic way.

Kerala Schools And Colleges Closed Today

The Kerala government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the state on Monday in view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The decision was taken after the state government noted the widespread interest in the tournament among students and the public. Several ministers had supported the proposal, saying many students would stay awake until late at night to watch the final.

As a result, all educational institutions across Kerala remain closed today.

Manipur Also Declares Holiday

The Manipur government also announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday.

According to an order issued by the Education Department, all schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE and other boards, as well as government, aided and unaided colleges, universities and higher education institutions, are closed today.

The state government had said the holiday was announced to enable students across the state to watch the FIFA World Cup final, which kicked off shortly after midnight in India.

Some Schools Rescheduled Exams

Apart from state-wide holidays, some schools in other parts of the country also adjusted their academic calendars because of the FIFA World Cup final.

South Point High School in Kolkata had earlier postponed examinations scheduled for July 20 and July 21. The revised schedule applied to students of Classes VI to XII.

The school had informed parents and students through an official circular that the Periodic Assessment I, Pre-Midterm Test and Unit Test I would be held on revised dates instead of immediately after the World Cup final.

Schools Took Different Approaches

The FIFA World Cup 2026 generated massive excitement among football fans across India. While Kerala and Manipur declared a holiday for all educational institutions, some schools in other states chose to postpone examinations or modify their schedules to accommodate students after the tournament.

With the World Cup now over and Spain crowned champions, students in Kerala and Manipur have a day off today before regular classes resume.