2026 Porsche 911 GT3 With 510 HP Launched In India At Rs 3.33 Crore

Porsche India has officially begun accepting orders for the latest '992.2' iteration of the legendary 911 GT3, priced at Rs 3.33 crore (ex-showroom, before options). This track-focused variant represents the most performance-oriented offering in the 911 range and remains the only model powered by a naturally aspirated engine, except for special limited-run editions. The 992.2 GT3 made its global debut in October 2024.

Exterior Design and Aerodynamics

The GT3 builds on the base 911 Carrera's design with racier elements for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The front features a different bonnet with two ducts at the leading end, larger air intakes, and a bigger splitter. The car rides on unique staggered alloy wheels, 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

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The rear showcases a massive decklid-mounted wing, integrated ducktail spoiler, 'GT3' badging, dual air exits with higher-set reflectors, a redesigned diffuser, and centrally positioned dual exhaust tips.

Optional Packages and Upgrades

While the wingless Touring package isn't available in India, customers can opt for the weight-saving Weissach package at Rs 43.9 lakh. This adds carbon fibre centre sections on the bonnet and roof, carbon fibre exterior trim, a bolted carbon fibre rear roll cage, lightweight doors, and 6-point seat belts.

Porsche India also offers the Manthey kit at Rs 1 crore, delivering superior on-track performance with smooth underbody air deflectors, a tow strap, canards, carbon aerodiscs, a larger Manthey-spec wing, an aggressive rear diffuser, and upgraded suspension and brakes.

Interior Features

The interior remains largely similar to the 911 Carrera, featuring a conventional gear knob, an analogue stopwatch on the dash (part of the standard Sport Chrono package), unique upholstery, and trim. There's no rear seat. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12.6-inch digital driver's display, 8-speaker sound system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and 4-way powered sports seats.

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Engine and Performance Specifications

Positioned above the rear axle is a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six petrol engine that revs to 9,000 rpm. This powerplant delivers 510 hp and 450 Nm of torque. While the global-spec 911 GT3 offers both a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) and a 6-speed manual gearbox, Indian customers receive only the PDK version, which sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Porsche claims the PDK version achieves 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 311 kmph. The India-spec GT3 includes standard features such as a lightweight stainless-steel sports exhaust system, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and active sport suspension to enhance driving feel and performance.