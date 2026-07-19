Speeding Porsche Rams Divider On Mumbai's Coastal Road, Driver Escapes Unhurt

A speeding Porsche car met with an accident on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Sunday when its driver lost control, leading the vehicle to crash into a divider.

The driver's life was narrowly saved as the airbags deployed in time, while the car suffered extensive damage in the impact. The accident affected traffic movement for some time.

According to preliminary information, no deaths have been reported in the accident.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The incident comes days after a car caught fire inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road, triggering panic among motorists before the blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Several vehicles were stranded behind the burning car, causing panic on the road stretch for some time.

The incident was reported in the southbound tunnel carrying traffic from Haji Ali towards Worli at 12.25 pm, a civic official told news agency PTI.

"Within seconds, traffic came to a standstill and people started abandoning their cars and running. There were screams, panic and complete chaos. It felt like a scene straight out of a Hollywood disaster movie," said Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), an eyewitness who was driving through the tunnel when the fire broke out.

