Bengaluru Paramedical Student Found Dead In Room. Body Recovered After 3 Days

A 20-year-old paramedical student has been found dead in his room in Bengaluru, with officials probing it as a suicide case. The student, identified as Uday Gowda, a resident of Marappanapalya in Bengaluru, was studying at the KC General Hospital.

According to police, neighbours alerted the family after a foul smell began emanating from the house. When the room was opened, his body was found hanging.

The body had decomposed, with officials believing he died about three days earlier.

The discovery left his family devastated.

Uday's father, Suresh, said his son would leave for college every morning around 7 am and usually return home by 11 pm.

He said that he had been away from home for the past four days due to health issues, during which the incident is believed to have occurred.

The family said Uday had recently returned from a pilgrimage to Tirupati and had never spoken about any personal issues, including relationship problems. They said they are unaware of what could have driven him to take his life.

The police have seized Uday's mobile phone as part of the investigation, and his body has been shifted to Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.