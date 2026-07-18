"Dear Bengaluru, We Need To Talk": Man's Sarcastic Remark On City's Weather Goes Viral

Bengaluru's pleasant weather is often counted among the biggest reasons people enjoy living in the city. However, for one visitor, the cool and cloudy conditions have had the opposite effect, leaving him feeling unusually lazy and unproductive.

In a video shared on Instagram, comedian Shubham Pujari humorously questioned how Bengaluru residents wake up every morning, get ready, and manage to work despite the city's sleep-inducing weather.

Pujari said he had a question for the people of Bengaluru about how they managed to work there. He wondered how they woke up every morning, got ready, and went to the office, and asked what motivated them.

He jokingly asked whether everyone was trapped under massive loans because, according to him, he simply could not work in that weather.

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He explained that he visited Bengaluru every couple of months for stand-up shows and that every time he came to the city, he felt incredibly unproductive.

Pujari said all he wanted to do was lie in bed, wrap himself in a blanket, keep the fan running at speed three, scroll through his phone all day, sleep, and relax. He added that the city felt like a retirement destination.

Comparing Bengaluru with Delhi, Pujari said that a cup of tea usually helped him return to his routine in the national capital. However, he added that even after having two or three cups of tea since morning, he still felt completely sluggish and heavy. He jokingly asked whether there was some kind of manual for working in Bengaluru or if the government provided special training the moment someone entered the city.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were impressed by how Shubham described Bengaluru's weather.

One user commented, "Watching this reel in the same condition."

Another user noted, "Can't give up a comfortable life."