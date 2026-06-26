Entrepreneur Moves To Bengaluru From Mumbai, Says It 'Can Be A Lonely City'

An entrepreneur who recently moved to Bengaluru from Mumbai has caught social media's attention after sharing his candid views about the city. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kalpesh Bhalekar praised the city's enviable weather and its tenacious startup culture, noting that everyone seems to be constantly building something new. However, he also highlighted a darker side to the city, highlighting that Bengaluru can feel incredibly lonely since the vast majority of its residents have left their hometowns to move there

Bhalekar advised newcomers to surround themselves with people who have "good intentions" and avoid transactional relationships.

"Bangalore can be a lonely city. Most people have left home to build a career here. That's why house parties, board game nights, screenings, running clubs, and dating apps are everywhere," wrote Bhalekar, adding: "Find a few people with good intentions and keep them close. STAY AWAY from transactional people."

Amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit of Bengaluru's people, Bhalekar stated that he had met over 15 founders in a week and attended three networking events.

"Bangalore taught me to think bigger. I met someone who had just crossed $500 MRR and was preparing to raise at a $20M valuation. The math didn't make sense at first, until I realised startups are also about storytelling, timing, and finding the one investor who believes in your vision."

As for the weather, Bhalekar admitted that Bengaluru deserves all the hype it gets. However, he also warned about the commuting problems in the city.

"Plan your commute before you plan your outfit. I book my cab before I even start getting ready. That's the only way I have a chance of reaching on time," he said.

Regarding the culinary culture, Bhalekar said the food surprised him. The healthier and less oily alternatives stood out, he said, adding that people cared about the quality of what they serve.

"Overall, Bangalore isn't perfect. The traffic will test your patience every day. But if you're ambitious and willing to put yourself out there, it's one of the most energising cities you can be in," said Bhalekar.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, one user said: "Respect for you for saying, actually, what it is, enjoy," while another added: "Live closer to the office, Kalpesh, you'll enjoy the city more."

A third commented: "Have lived in Mumbai 3 years, and I have lived in Bangalore now for 1.5. Hands down agree with almost everything you said, except maybe food??"

A fourth said: "Bangalore is probably the only city in India where ambition feels contagious. Having lived for more than a year, I feel the downside is that people often romanticise startup culture, but the upside is that you're constantly surrounded by builders who push you to think bigger."