'Mumbai Can't Comprehend': Visitor Impressed By Bengaluru's Entrepreneurial Hustle And Startup Culture

Bengaluru is widely recognised as India's technological capital, earning it the sobriquet "Silicon Valley of India." As a thriving hub for tech giants and rising startups, the city is a breeding ground for innovation aimed at solving real-world problems and enhancing daily convenience. The city's high-energy ecosystem is fueled by constant tech discourse, a dense network of venture capitalists, and a deeply collaborative community. The impact of this environment is tangible even to people visiting the city briefly. After spending just over a week in the city, content creator Aditya Nanda shared on Instagram how the startup culture and entrepreneurial energy of Bengaluru inspired him to think bigger.

Nanda highlighted that everyone is doing crazy things in the city, adding that Mumbai could not compete with the level of innovation taking place in the city.

"If there's one thing that I've learned by coming to Bangalore for like seven days is that to dream big. Everyone here is just doing crazy things," said Nanda.

"I think Bombay can't even comprehend the kind of sh*t that goes down in Bangalore. And I've spent, I think, about 7 to 10 days here."

Based on his observations, Nanda said everything in Bengaluru had been 'optimised' for businesses to thrive and grow.

"There's this sense of hustle here which is very different from the one that you would get in Bombay. Everything here is optimised for businesses or startups to grow."

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Such was the entrepreneurial spirit of the city, Nanda said people at tea stalls were talking about startups and innovating round the clock.

"In fact, the first person that I met after coming to Bangalore was a startup owner. I mean, it's just baffling how many ideas are just flowing around here," he said.

"People at the Ttea stall are talking about startups like it's like daily news. Cred's office is like a place to visit here. It's absolutely crazy. I love Bangalore, man.