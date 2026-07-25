Pralhad Joshi Appointed Education Minister After Dharmendra Pradhan Quits

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid protest over exam paper leaks.

The President's office, after accepting Pradhan's resignation, confirmed Joshi's appointment in a communique this evening.

Joshi is currently Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs.

Pradhan, 57, in his resignation letter on the 35th day of the protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar over exam paper leaks, said he decided to step down in order to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation.

"For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation," he said in his resignation letter.

Hours after his resignation, the CJP's spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in a joint press conference with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh announced they had ended the protest "in good faith" after the Centre assured to meet their demands.

Pradhan's resignation was the main demand of the group created by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate who recently returned to India to lead the protest over paper leaks.

Just yesterday, Joshi had said the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and accused "anti-social elements" of attempting to exploit the CJP-led protest.

The Centre showed genuine concern and sensitivity towards students and consistently worked to strengthen the education system and secure the future of young people, Joshi told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

"The Modi government has always stood with students and the youth. It remains committed to taking strict action against any irregularities or injustices that affect their future," Joshi said.

"Students have every right to protest peacefully. However, there are reports that anti-social elements are trying to hijack the movement. Students must remain cautious and ensure their genuine concerns are not exploited," he had said a day before Pradhan resigned and the CJP called off the protest.